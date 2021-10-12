7,866 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 304,078 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

