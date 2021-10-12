$78.61 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce $78.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.69 million and the lowest is $78.54 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $305.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.79 million to $308.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $322.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.70 million to $331.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 288,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,284. The stock has a market cap of $828.74 million, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after buying an additional 382,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after buying an additional 216,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

