7,511 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,511 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

SEA stock opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $359.84. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

