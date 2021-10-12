743 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,776.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

