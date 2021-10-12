7,427 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.64 and a 12 month high of $196.56.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

