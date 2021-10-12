720,000 Shares in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 4.85% of Nocturne Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Nocturne Acquisition Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

