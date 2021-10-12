720,000 Shares in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 4.85% of Nocturne Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.
Nocturne Acquisition Profile
