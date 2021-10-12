6,178 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.