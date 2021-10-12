5,755 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRG stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20.
In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
