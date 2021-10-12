5,755 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

