543,800 Shares in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Bought by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 543,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.69% of Meta Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMAT stock traded down 0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 5.19. 60,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,573,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.32. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.50 and a 52-week high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

Meta Materials Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

