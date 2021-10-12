$490.55 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $490.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.40 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $483.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $48,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 494,846 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after buying an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 236,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,527. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

