$450.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report sales of $450.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.98 million and the lowest is $450.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $347.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

CRUS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.28. 307,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,681. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

