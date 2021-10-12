3D L Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $73.57 and a 1-year high of $104.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.