3D L Capital Management LLC Has $311,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average is $138.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

