3D L Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,201 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

