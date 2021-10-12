3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,484 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

