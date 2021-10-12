3,104 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,759,000 after acquiring an additional 472,265 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 297,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

BAH opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

