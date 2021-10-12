$306.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $306.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $157.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.63. Novavax has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,877 shares of company stock valued at $35,798,211. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $45,328,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

