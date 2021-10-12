$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Textron stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,524. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron by 29.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Textron by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

