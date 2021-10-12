$294.22 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $294.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.19 million to $296.24 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $378.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NETGEAR stock remained flat at $$32.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $104,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,881 shares of company stock worth $3,057,581. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

