$277.24 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $277.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.70 million. ExlService posted sales of $241.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

EXLS stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.33. The company had a trading volume of 67,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. ExlService has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ExlService by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $4,547,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ExlService by 107.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

