$262.30 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce sales of $262.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.60 million and the lowest is $262.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $313.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. 402,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

