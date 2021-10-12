25,294 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,087,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $104.84. 180,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

