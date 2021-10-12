249,999 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.