249,999 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 530,391 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 497,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 152,292 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

