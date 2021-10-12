$247.52 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $247.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.59 million and the lowest is $241.50 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $216.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $145,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,174,190. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 94.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.66. 65,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.