$241.72 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $241.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.22 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $802.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.05 million to $885.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of RLJ stock remained flat at $$14.82 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,630. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

