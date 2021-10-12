24 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,865,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,362.69. 32,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,149. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,471.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,356.83. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

