234,672 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 234,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HERA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HERA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,792. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

