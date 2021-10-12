$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.52 and a 200 day moving average of $202.10. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $220.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

