$2.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.43. Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,921.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.