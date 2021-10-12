$2.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce sales of $2.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $2.39 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

INTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.