1,803 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after acquiring an additional 259,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.