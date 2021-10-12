180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after buying an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.