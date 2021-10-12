180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

