180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

