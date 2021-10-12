180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.