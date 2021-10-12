180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,660 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,226,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,400,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.