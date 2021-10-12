180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,149 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMC opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

