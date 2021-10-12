$150.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce sales of $150.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.93 million to $153.60 million. Viad posted sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $326.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of Viad stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $47.22. 1,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $967.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.01. Viad has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Viad by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Viad by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

