$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to announce $13.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $10.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $50.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.38. 327,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,034. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,318.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,637. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Pulmonx by 102.2% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

