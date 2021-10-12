127,900 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of OceanFirst Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCFC stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

