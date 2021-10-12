12,581 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.