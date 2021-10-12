$10.04 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report sales of $10.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $36.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $37.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.56 million, with estimates ranging from $63.82 million to $105.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

AFCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 112,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,633 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 113,655 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 332.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 332,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $8,570,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

