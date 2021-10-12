$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $9.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,448,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $223.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

