$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $81.27. 711,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.