$1.37 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

KFY stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. 7,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,330. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

