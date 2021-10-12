$1.21 EPS Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Unum Group also reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

