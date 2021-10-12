$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $712.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $53.71 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

