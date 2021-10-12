$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after buying an additional 262,845 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.