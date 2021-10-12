$0.82 EPS Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after buying an additional 371,238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.28. 124,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.